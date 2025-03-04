Measles in Washington State: What You Need to Know

The first measles case of 2025 in Washington state was confirmed in a King County infant. The baby may have been exposed to measles during recent travel abroad

Washington state requires children entering childcare, kindergarten, or grade school to be vaccinated against measles.

Spread of Measles Can Occur Before People Know They Have the Disease.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. According to the Washington State Department of Health, if one person has it, 9 out of 10 nearby will be infected, if they're not protected.

Good news, though, the measles vaccine very effective. Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides 97% protection against getting infected. This protection lasts a lifetime.

How is Measles Spread?

The measles virus travels through the air. A sick person can spread measles by coughing, sneezing, breathing, or talking. People can get measles when they breathe air with the measles virus, or if they get the virus on their hands and touch their face. Measles can stay in the air for up to two hours, so people can get measles even after a sick person has left the area.

How Can You Protect Yourself Against Measles?

Getting the MMR vaccine is the best protection. If you haven't been vaccinated as a child, adults can get the MMR vaccine.

Most people who get measles in the United States are unvaccinated. When infected people come into contact with a population that includes unvaccinated people or those with weakened immune systems, the virus can spread. People who travel to areas with known measles cases are at risk of getting the disease if they are not vaccinated. People who travel outside the country to areas where measles is common can bring it into the U.S. Getting the measles vaccine is the best way to protect yourself.

