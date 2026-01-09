Washington State health officials are warning residents about a possible measles exposure.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by a virus. It spreads so easily that 90% of non-imune people nearby will also become infected. Measles can cause severe, life-threatening complications.

Health Officials Say the Exposure Was in King and Snohomish Counties

An adult male and two children from South Carolina were contagious with measles while visiting the area recently. The family visited multiple locations in Marysville, Mukilteo, and Everett. The family was in the state between December 27th and January 1st. The spread of measle can happen before people realize they're infected, and before a rash appears.

Anyone who was at any of the following locations during the times listed may have been exposed to measles.

12/27/25 1pm-3pm McDonald’s 530 128th St. SW, Everett, WA 98204

12/28/25 2pm-6:30pm Slavic Christian Church Awakening, 4223 78th St SW, Mukilteo, WA 98275

12/29/25 11am-2pm Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park, 1325 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98208

12/29/25 1pm–3pm Chick-fil-A, 8810 36th Ave, Marysville, WA 98270

12/30/25 1pm-3pm Mukilteo-Clinton Ferry, Mukilteo, WA 98275

12/30/25 6pm-9:30pm Fisherman Jack’s, 1410 Seiner Dr., Everett, WA 98201

1/1/26 6:45am-9am Travelers on rental car shuttles going to and from the airport and the Consolidated Rental Car Facility

3150 S 160th, SeaTac, WA, 98188

1/1/26 7 am-11:15am Seattle-Tacoma International Airport N Concourse (Gate N4) + Green Train Line, Sea-Tac, WA, 98158

If you were at any of the locations at the times listed above, find out if you've been vaccinated for measles. Make sure you're up to date with the recommended number of MMR vaccinations.

Symptoms of Measles Typically Appear 7-14 Days After Exposure

• Early symptoms of measles include fever,cough, runny nose, and conjuctivitis (red, watery eyes).

• Koplik Spots: small white spots with bluish-white centers may appear inside the mouth

• Measles rash: a flat, red, blotchy rash appears 3-5 days after early symptoms.

