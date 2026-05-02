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Measles cases are on the rise in Washington State and health officials are concerned.

40 Measles Cases Have Been Reported Across 8 Counties

This number is MORE than triple all of 2025's total. Earlier in the year, there were 26 cases reported in 4 counties. Measles is resurging nationally, with thousands of cases already in 2026 and most are tied to outbreaks.

Most Measle Cases Were Tied to Travel, Folllowed by Local Transmission

However, recently reported cases in Washington State have no known infection source. There are two cases in Kittitas County, and one in Spokane County that are NOT connected to a specific transmission source.

Health officials are especially concerned since this indicates the virus is spreading undetected.

Also Read: Oregon Launches Tool to Monitor Measles Levels

The virus spreads through the air and can linger in or on a space even after an infected person leaves the area.

Unvaccinated People Are Urged to Watch for Symptoms

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known. The vast majority of measles cases are in unvaccinated people. Up to 90% of unprotected people exposed will get infected.

Measles Symptoms Appear 7-14 Days After Contact With the Virus

• High fever

• Cough

• Runny nose

• Red, watery eyes

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Call your healthcare provider IMMEDIATELY if you believe you or your child has been been exposed to measles.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system