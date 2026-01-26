Canva Canva loading...

Measles cases are on the rise. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed at least 6 measles cases, with most occurring in young children and some adults.

Clark County Health Is Investigating a Confirmed Measles Case in an Adult.

The person who tested positive for measles was at Ridgefield High School while they were contagious on Jan. 14, 15 and 16. People who were at Ridgefield High School those days and who have not been vaccinated against measles or have not had measles in the past are at risk for getting sick.

Clark County Public Health is working with the school district to identify staff and students who are not protected against measles. Those individuals will be excluded from school for 21 days.

Just days ago, the DOH confirmed a measles outbreak in Snohomish county, which involved a family visiting from South Carolina. Health departments have issued public health warnings for possible exposure at schools, restaurants, medical facilities, and transit points.

If you believe you may have been exposed to measles, health officials recommend checking the WA State Measles Public Exposure Location Map.

How to Prevent Measles

Measles is highly contagious. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the strongest prevention against measles. The MMR vaccine provides long lasting protection against all strains of measles.

