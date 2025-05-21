Snow-Stranded Pair Found Safe in OR By Umatilla SAR Team

Two men stranded in snow near Meacham were found safe in heavy snow and taken to safety on Monday night.

Their Vehicle Was Entrenched in Heavy Snow Near Meacham, Oregon.

30-year old Andrew Bergerson of Seaside, OR and 28-year old Trevor Lefebvre of Clatskanie, OR were hunting in the area of Summit Road (USFS Road 31) and the Union County border. The Polaris Razor (UTV) they were traveling in became stuck in the deep snow.

After 2-3 hours of trying to get the UTV out of the snow, it became evident that the men were going to need assistance to free the vehicle.

The Weather Became an Issue, and a Decision Was Made to Call for Assistance.

As temperatures plummeted, and the wind picked up, the two realized they were NOT equipped to weather the conditions and made the call for emergency services.

At About 9:15 PM UMASAR Was Activated to Search for the 2 Stranded Men.

A team with Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue (UMASAR) responded to the search area near Meacham.

On Tuesday, May 20th, at 2:23 am the rescue team successfully located the men. Both Bergerson and Lefebvre were in good condition, and taken to their camp.

The mission of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit (UMASAR) is to perform an invaluable service to the community by providing a professional, well-trained, organized, mostly volunteer search and rescue team that is devoted to helping lost and missing persons, overdue hunters, stranded motorist, and others. They also aid in medical emergencies and perform many other search and rescue missions.

