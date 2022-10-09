See Robot Fall On Ice &#038; Stun Crowd In Tri-Cities Hockey Arena

See Robot Fall On Ice & Stun Crowd In Tri-Cities Hockey Arena

Canva-Getty

It was supposed to be a proud moment for "Max the Robot" this Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick before the Tri-City Americans Hockey game. He was being introduced to all of Tri-Cities and in his big moment he falls flat on his back to the shock of everyone in the crowd. Watch the video below.

credit Heath Brewster
loading...

What Is Max the Robot?

Max was being debuted by Washington River Protection Solutions for a demonstration of their development for robotics this Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Max the Robot was designed to keep workers safer in conditions unfit for humans. The robot was walking around the arena entertaining kids and getting ready for its big moment before the game. I guess Max was nervous.

How is Max the Robot Controlled?

Max was a hit after his fall walking around the arena with the help of his human controller. The robot does not control itself, instead being controlled by a remote that looks like a Nintendo Switch.

credit Heath Brewster
loading...

What Happened to Max at the Toyota Center in Kennewick?

The crowd was loving Max until it slipped on the ice, falling over with its legs sticking up in the air for almost a full minute. The crowd gasped when he fell as on awkward silence fell over the crowd. After a minute the helpers lifted Max back on his feet and the rest of the presentation went fine.

credit Heath Brewster
loading...

Way to go Max, the show must go on!

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years

Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
Categories: Events, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA