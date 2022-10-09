See Robot Fall On Ice & Stun Crowd In Tri-Cities Hockey Arena

It was supposed to be a proud moment for "Max the Robot" this Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick before the Tri-City Americans Hockey game. He was being introduced to all of Tri-Cities and in his big moment he falls flat on his back to the shock of everyone in the crowd. Watch the video below.

What Is Max the Robot?

Max was being debuted by Washington River Protection Solutions for a demonstration of their development for robotics this Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Max the Robot was designed to keep workers safer in conditions unfit for humans. The robot was walking around the arena entertaining kids and getting ready for its big moment before the game. I guess Max was nervous.

How is Max the Robot Controlled?

Max was a hit after his fall walking around the arena with the help of his human controller. The robot does not control itself, instead being controlled by a remote that looks like a Nintendo Switch.

What Happened to Max at the Toyota Center in Kennewick?

The crowd was loving Max until it slipped on the ice, falling over with its legs sticking up in the air for almost a full minute. The crowd gasped when he fell as on awkward silence fell over the crowd. After a minute the helpers lifted Max back on his feet and the rest of the presentation went fine.

Way to go Max, the show must go on!