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The Washington state man seen throwing a large rock at a seal in Maui must return to Hawaii to face charges.

Federal authorities ordered 38-year-old Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk of Covington to return to Hawaii to face charges of harassing an endangered seal.

He's charged with harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal by throwing a large rock at the seal’s head, in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.

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On May 5th, Lytvynchuk Was Caught on Video Throwing the Rock at the Seal

On May 13th, Lytvynchuk was arrested at his home, and on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, a judge ordered him to return to Hawaii for a court appearance on May 27th in Honolulu. Lytvynchuk was also ordered to surrender his passport. According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office District of Hawaii:

Lytvynchuk was observed and filmed on May 5, 2026 walking along the shoreline in the Lahaina area of Maui tracking the movements of a Hawaiian monk seal, known as “Lani,” as she playfully pushed a floating log close to the shoreline. According to the complaint, Lytvynchuk then picked up a large rock, took aim, and threw the rock directly at Lani’s head. The rock narrowly missed her nose, startling her, and causing her to rear up out of the water. Witnesses immediately confronted Lytvynchuk and told him they had contacted law enforcement, to which Lytvynchuk reportedly responded that he was “rich enough to pay the fines,” before walking away.

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What Charges Does Igor Lytvynchuk Face?

If convicted, Lytvynchuk could face up to one year in prison on each charge, and a term of supervised release. He also faces a fine of up to $50,000 under the Endangered Species Act and a fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

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