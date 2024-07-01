Man Arrested in Massive Marijuana Bust on Interstate 5
A man was arrested after a massive amount of marijuana was found in his vehicle.
What started out as a traffic stop turned into something much more substantial. The incident happened late Friday night on I-5 in the Lacey area. According to The Olympian, a Thurston County Sheriff's Deputy initially pulled the driver over after he failed to move out of the left lane.
During the traffic stop, the deputy observed the smell of marijuana.
Because of the strong scent, the deputy obtained a search warrant. Several giant garbage bags of marijuana were discovered. 150 pounds of prepackaged marijuana was confiscated in the traffic stop.
Get our free mobile app
The 41-year-old suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America
Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli