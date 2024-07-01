Man Arrested in Massive Marijuana Bust on Interstate 5

A man was arrested after a massive amount of marijuana was found in his vehicle.

What started out as a traffic stop turned into something much more substantial. The incident happened late Friday night on I-5 in the Lacey area. According to The Olympian, a Thurston County Sheriff's Deputy initially pulled the driver over after he failed to move out of the left lane.

During the traffic stop, the deputy observed the smell of marijuana.

Because of the strong scent, the deputy obtained a search warrant. Several giant garbage bags of marijuana were discovered. 150 pounds of prepackaged marijuana was confiscated in the traffic stop.

The 41-year-old suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

