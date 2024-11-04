Man Hospitalized after Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Kennewick Crash
A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle in Kennewick.
The truck vs. pedestrian injury collision occurred at 5:15 pm near Heatherstone Apartments and Park Middle School. Upon arrival, Kennewick Police officers found a 46-year-old male with serious injuries in the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue.
After investigation, it was determined that the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by a truck traveling eastbound on 10th Avenue. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperative with authorities.The injured man was transported to a hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for several hours for investigation and re-opened at 10 pm. The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit and the Richland Police Department Traffic Unit are continuing their investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call 509-628-0333.
