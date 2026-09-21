shoplifting - 1 shoplifting - 1

I don't have any time for shoplifters. If you can't pay for something, you have NO business even thinking about it.

Over the weekend, deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested a 47-year old man for shoplifting.

The Incident Took Place at Big Wally's in Coulee City

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the Big Wally's early Sunday morning. At about 6:30 am, deputies say 47-year old David Compton tried to assault the store clerk while stealing a container of milk and a meat stick.

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Deputies Went to the Suspect's Coulee City Residence

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies showed up to Compton's Home and took him into custody without incident. Compton was arrested andf booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

(Under Washington law, shoplifting becomes robbery when a person unlawfully takes property from another or in their presence by the use or threatened use of immediate force, violence, or fear).

Second-degree robbery is a serious felony charge. A person found guilty of robbery second-degree in Washington State can face anywhere from 2 to 18 years in state prison.

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