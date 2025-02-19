Man Arrested In Prosser for Driving Under the Influence & Eluding

A Wapato man was arrested early this morning and faces charges for DUI and Eluding.

Just after midnight, an Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the 100 block of Merlot Drive. The driver wouldn't pull over, and took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle struck a metal gate at Yellow Rose Nursery and became stuck. The crash caused extensive damage to the gate and the vehicle.

The Driver Was Uncooperative and Would Not Follow Commands From the Officer.

As more Police Officers arrived at the scene, the 59-year old man finally complied, and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI. The suspect also faces multiple charges for eluding, speeding, driving without a license, and no insurance.

