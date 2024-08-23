KPD Find Man Asleep At The Wheel-While Still In Drive Mode
Kennewick Police were dispatched to a welfare check Thursday morning in the 700 block of West Vineyard Drive. A man was slumped over in a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found the man in a white Kia sedan. He appeard to be asleep at the wheel. However, the vehicle was still in drive mode, posing a danger to the public. Officers had a suspicion the driver was under the influence, as they saw paraphernalia inside the vehicle. It's alleged the driver may have been using marijuana and Fentanyl.
Officers pinned the sedan in using the push bumpers of their patrol vehicles.
This way, when the man woke up, he could NOT speed away. The driver was woken up and taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital for medical clearance and later booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI.
Kennewick Police are thankful for the Good Samaritan who called it in.
Things could have turned out differently. If you ever notice or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.
