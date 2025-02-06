Boozey Mayhem: Man Arrested in Richland After Crushing Vehicles

A man was arrested after crushing several vehicles on his family's property in Richland.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the residence after a caller reported a male under the influence was operating heavy machinery and destroying vehicles.

Upon arrival at the Cottonwood Drive residence, Deputies saw several damaged vehicles crushed by the intoxicated suspect who was operating the heavy machinery.

Before Officers Arrived, the Male Fled on Foot, But Was Quickly Located and Arrested.

The man was taken into custody and faces several charges, including Felony Mischief, and DUI. No one was injured in the incident.

