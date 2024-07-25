UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored in Pasco

UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored in Pasco

Photo: Screenshot Franklin County PUD Outage Map

UPDATE: Power was restored at approximately 3:30 pm.  If you are still without power, contact the Franklin County PUD at 509-542-5300.

Franklin County PUD has confirmed that approximately 1000 customers between Road 100 and S. First Street in Pasco are without power.

The cause is unknown at this time but a representative from Franklin PUD says crews are actively working on the problem and power is expected to be restored by 4:00 p.m.

You can check the status at the Franklin County PUD interactive outage map here.

Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

