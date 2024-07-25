UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored in Pasco
UPDATE: Power was restored at approximately 3:30 pm. If you are still without power, contact the Franklin County PUD at 509-542-5300.
Franklin County PUD has confirmed that approximately 1000 customers between Road 100 and S. First Street in Pasco are without power.
The cause is unknown at this time but a representative from Franklin PUD says crews are actively working on the problem and power is expected to be restored by 4:00 p.m.
You can check the status at the Franklin County PUD interactive outage map here.
NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington
Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau.
Gallery Credit: Stacker