4.2 Magnitude Quake Rattles Seattle Area Near Gig Harbor

4.2 Magnitude Quake Rattles Seattle Area Near Gig Harbor

Petrovich9

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the Seattle area on Tuesday.

The Preliminary Earthquake Location Was North of Artondale

At about 2:05 pm, the quake struck a few miles northwest of Gig Harbor near the Kitsap-Pierce County line and shook the Puget Sound region.

U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)

Many Local Residents Report They Felt the Shaking

Within a half hour of the earthquake, thousands of people submitted Did You Feel It? reports to the U.S. Geological Survey. Residents in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma, and Everett reported feeling light shaking. Others reported feeling one large jolt.

Read More: Kennewick Native Tommy O'Brien Lands Major Role on NBC Series

Follow Us on Nextdoor

While reports didn't immediately provide information regarding injuries or damage, NO tsunami threat was reported.

Due to the earthquake, Seattle City Council members paused their 2 pm meeting. Once they returned, they sped through their meeting just in case there were aftershocks or the possibility of another earthquake.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Today's seismic event ranks as the fourth-highest magnitude earthquake recorded in Washington state over the past decade.

 

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.  

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

Categories: Events, Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA