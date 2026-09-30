4.2 Magnitude Quake Rattles Seattle Area Near Gig Harbor
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the Seattle area on Tuesday.
The Preliminary Earthquake Location Was North of Artondale
At about 2:05 pm, the quake struck a few miles northwest of Gig Harbor near the Kitsap-Pierce County line and shook the Puget Sound region.
Many Local Residents Report They Felt the Shaking
Within a half hour of the earthquake, thousands of people submitted Did You Feel It? reports to the U.S. Geological Survey. Residents in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma, and Everett reported feeling light shaking. Others reported feeling one large jolt.
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While reports didn't immediately provide information regarding injuries or damage, NO tsunami threat was reported.
Due to the earthquake, Seattle City Council members paused their 2 pm meeting. Once they returned, they sped through their meeting just in case there were aftershocks or the possibility of another earthquake.
Today's seismic event ranks as the fourth-highest magnitude earthquake recorded in Washington state over the past decade.
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Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF