Macy's has confirmed the closure of several more stores across 12 states, including Washington.

As part of plans to eventually close 150 locations, the popular department store announced that it is shutting down 14 more stores across the nation, which are deemed as "underproductive locations."

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Which Macy's Stores in Washington are Closing?

Macy's Inc. confirmed that its Budget House Furniture Clearance site at 17855 Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila will be closing. While an exact closing date hasn't yet been announced, the good news is that two other Macy's stores in Tukwila will remain open.

Macy's Has Already Closed Locations in Puyallup, Redmond, and Silverdale

The good news for fans of Macy's in Tri-Cities is that the location at Columbia Center in Kennewick will remain open, as well as Macy's Columbia Furniture & Mattress Gallery in Richland. According to the website, the department store continues to operate 19 locations in Washington. See the latest list of Macy's closures here.