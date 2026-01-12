Washington Among 12 States as Macy&#8217;s Closes More Stores

Washington Among 12 States as Macy’s Closes More Stores

Getty Images

Macy's has confirmed the closure of several more stores across 12 states, including Washington.

Getty Images
loading...

As part of plans to eventually close 150 locations, the popular department store announced that it is shutting down 14 more stores across the nation, which are deemed as "underproductive locations."

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Read More: Trial Date Set for WSP Trooper Charged in Deadly Richland DUI Crash

Which Macy's Stores in Washington are Closing?

Macy's Inc. confirmed that its Budget House Furniture Clearance site at 17855 Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila will be closing. While an exact closing date hasn't yet been announced, the good news is that two other Macy's stores in Tukwila will remain open.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Macy's Has Already Closed Locations in Puyallup, Redmond, and Silverdale

The good news for fans of Macy's in Tri-Cities is that the location at Columbia Center in Kennewick will remain open, as well as Macy's Columbia Furniture & Mattress Gallery in Richland. According to the website, the department store continues to operate 19 locations in Washington. See the latest list of Macy's closures here.

Major Retail Closures in Washington State: 7 Stores We’ll Miss

These seven stores were HUGE in our lives growing up in Washington State, and now several are no longer open - do you recall shopping at any of these retail giants in the Evergreen state?

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams

Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA