Don't eat that rice. Over 27,000 packages of white jasmine rice have been recalled for possible contamination.

The Recall Affects Lundberg Family Farms White Jasmine Rice

Check your pantry and cupboards for Lundberg Family Farms' Regenerative Organic Certified White Jasmine Rice in two pound bags.

The Affected Product Was Distributed to More Than a Dozen States

The rice was shipped to retailers in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington state.

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The Product May Contain Foreign Material. The Affected Product Includes:

• UPC: 073416-040281

• Lot codes: 26021MA and 260202MA

• Best Before dates: February 1, 2027 and February 2, 2027

The recalled jasmine rice was sold at various retailers including Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods. The FDA has classified the recall as Class II.

Class II recall: a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

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There aren't any illnesses or injuries connected to this recall. Customers who may have this product should throw it away.

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