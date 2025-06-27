LOL! WA States Crazy Lumber Jack Festivals Going On Now
Ever wondered what it takes to be a lumberjack? Beyond the flannel shirts and impressive beards, the Pacific Northwest keeps the spirit of these mighty loggers alive with a surprising mix of thrilling competitions and unique attractions.
Forget dusty history books; here, you can witness axe-throwing mastery and even try your hand at it!
The Northwest is dotted with logging shows and festivals that are anything but sedate.
Imagine cheering on competitors as they scramble up towering poles in mere seconds or wield chainsaws with precision in carving contests.
Places like Morton, Washington's Morton Loggers' Jubilee, affectionately dubbed the "Granddaddy of all Logging Shows," explode with excitement, featuring dizzying speed climbs and powerful chopping events. Not to be outdone, Sedro-Woolley, Washington, celebrates its "Chainsaw Carving Capitol" title during Loggerodeo, where artistry meets brute force.
And for a classic dose of Americana, Oregon's Estacada Timber Festival brings out the big saws and bigger thrills.
But the fun isn't just for spectators. In Ketchikan, Alaska, and even across the border in Vancouver, British Columbia, lumberjack shows offer a front-row seat to log-rolling acrobatics and chopping prowess.
Want to unleash your inner lumberjack?
5 Family-Friendly Waterparks You'll Love in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva
5 Weirdly Named and Strangely Famous Small Towns in Washington
Gallery Credit: Paul Drake