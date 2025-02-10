Protecting Yourself From Love Scams in Washington

Protecting Yourself From Love Scams in Washington

Scammers are really good at their craft, which is to get you to fall for them. And, there's no better way, than to have YOU fall in LOVE with them. Don't fall for a romance scammer.

Romance scammers Target People Looking for Love on Social Media and Dating Apps.

The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions is working with federal, state, and nonprofit agencies nationwide to alert people to the dangers of online relationship scams and financial fraud.

The Dating or Defrauding Social Meda Awareness Campaign Is in Full-Swing.

Romance scammers tell lies to steal people's hearts and money. Warning signs of a potential romance scam include the following:

• Any request from online aquaintenances for gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or other forms of payment.
• A prolonged inability to meet in-person.
• Requests to move conversations off social platforms to encrypted messaging apps.
• Repeated suggestions for investments or requests for money.

"Today, criminals are better able to hide their identities, create more fake profiles, phishing emails, and more convincing scam websites than ever before,” said OCEO Director Melanie Devoe. “The prevalence of online dating, social media, messaging apps, and the internet also make it much easier for criminals to reach people in the United States. Valentine’s Day and the following weeks provide an excellent opportunity to remind people that criminals are using social media, dating, and messaging apps to scam Americans. We ask you to be alert, and to help stop scams by warning your friends and family.”

