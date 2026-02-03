The Washington State Department of Transportation deserves recognition for going way above and beyond. Not only are they busy repairing US Hwy 2, they're delivering miracles. When I saw what they recently did, I was completely overwhelmed with sweet emotion. According to WSDOT:

Hundreds of Family Photographs Were Found Strewn About on US 97 Blewett Pass

Last Friday, WSDOT employees made the discovery of lost family photos from the 80s and 90s on the roadway. The road crew was able to pick up every-single-one of the photos.

WSDOT Was Able to Make Contact With Someone in the Photos on Facebook

You have to love technology, investigation, and, social media, of course. After connecting with a woman on Facebook, it was learned that the owner's storage unit was broken into.

The Photos Were Dumped in the Getaway

While the owner is living out of state, there is a FABULOUS outcome to this.

The WSDOT crew not only gathered up all the photos, they went above and beyond the call of duty. They laid each photo out to dry. That's dedication. Thank you, WSDOT. Well done.

The GREAT NEWS, is that the owner will be reunited with all her treasured, lost memories.

We can't wait to see the the photo of the woman reunited with her treasured, found memories!

