Explore Healing Magic at The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs in Oregon

One of the largest and hottest springs in the Northwest is definitely worth the drive from Tri-Cities. The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs was known for it's medicinal powers before it became a popular stop on the Oregon Trail. Today, over 2000 gallons per minute of 186 degree water pumps out of the ground 24/7, the water heats the entire lodge.

Soak Away Your Stress in Any of the Five Lake-Side Soaking Pools

Located in La Grande, your one job at The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs is to relax and enjoy the property. For $20 per person, you can soak for a minute or all day till 8 pm. The round pools seat 6 to 8 people and are kept between 104F to 106F.

The historic brick pool and rock pool are kept between 100F to 102F and comfortably seat about 8 to 10 people. All our tubs are outdoor and communal.

Once called the "Mayo Clinic of the West", visitors from all over the world stayed at the Hot Lake Sanitorium. The history of The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs is phenomenal!

The building was purchased in 1917, and was renamed the Hot Lake Sanatorium.

It was not only a hospital for the ill, but also, a resort for the rich. The Mayo brothers, of the famed Mayo Clinic were visitors to the hotel.

The geothermal mineral waters from the springs were used and experimented with to help treat patients and guests, making the resort a pioneering figure in western experimental medicine.

Why not experience it for yourself? Stay in luxury, relax, and soak away!

And Then, Catch a Movie Later in the Movie Theatre!

