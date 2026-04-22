Pasco Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who may be held against her will.

Friends and Family of Darlene Almaraz Are Deeply Concerned for Her Safety

The 38-year old woman last seen on February 19th, leaving from the Columbia River Walk Apartments in Pasco. She was wearing last seen wearing a black sweater.

READ MORE: Pasco Police Seek Clues in Decades-long Identity Theft Case

Family Members Say She Vanished Suddenly, and Hasn't Been Heard From Since

Those close to Darlene say it's unlike her NOT to check in with family. They fear she may be in danger, and unable to contact anyone. According to Washington Missing Persons, Cold Cases, & Unidentified Initiative:

A formal missing persons report has been filed, and authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Darlene or has information regarding her current location to come forward immediately.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Darlene Almaraz is asked to call the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333. Please reference Pasco Case Number: 26-009565.

Get our free mobile app

Police say ANY detail no matter how small it may seem, could be VITAL in bringing Darlene Almaraz home to her family. Call 911 if you see Darlene.

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton