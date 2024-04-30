Four Washington Towns Among the Best Places to Live in the Country

I knew when I landed a job in Washington that I had hit the big time.

That is, when it comes to the beauty of the magnificent Evergreen state. My husband and I moved to Kennewick in 2014. And, the city of Kennewick makes the list of the Best 100 Paces to Live in the country. According to Livibility.com four Washington towns make the list.

•Tacoma is #60

•Kennewick is #58

•Spokane is #54

•Vancouver is #26

How is the list of the Best 100 Places to Live determined?

According to Livibility.com, the list is compiled by using various subjects. Economy, housing, cost of living, safety, education, and health are among the data points that help develop the list. Livibility partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions to determine the top 100 towns.

Five towns in Oregon make the Livibility list of the Best 100 Places to Live

Canva Canva loading...

•Salem is #77

•Medford is #74

•Eugene is #42

•Hillsboro is #14

•Beaverton is #11

Beaverton comes in at #11 on the Top 100 Best Places to Live. What a score! According to the listing:

Surrounded by natural areas and farmland, Beaverton boasts more than 90 parks, 1,500 acres of natural area and 60-plus miles of paved trails.

Get our free mobile app

Beaverton sounds like my kind of place. It's close to the big city of Portland, however, citizens enjoy a lower cost of living. Public transportation is available, and there's a balance of big companies and smaller businesses. Beaverton also received high marks for schools and health care. It's definitely a place to check out, if you're looking to move.

Read more from Patti Banner:

• Warning: Dangerous Outbreak in 17 States Including WA, What You Need to Know

• America's Most Horrific Pizza Has 10 Washington Locations

• Is Washington Safe as Popular Steakhouse Closes 41 Locations

LOOK: Washington Small Businesses Thrive in These Counties Attention small business owners: altLINE used Census Bureau data to find the counties in Washington with the most successful small businesses. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The 15 Best Places to Retire in Washington State