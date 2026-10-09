Lithium-ion Battery Fire Spreads From Forgotten Closet to Safety Lesson for Residents
Richland Fire & Emergency Services was called out to a lithium-ion battery fire earlier this year.
The Fire Was Contained to a Closet in the Residence
The appliance was a rechargable massage gun. The appliance was NOT plugged in, and was NOT used for months, prior to the fire. Fortunately, the damage was contained to the closet. It could've been much worse for the homeowner, had the fire spread. It's important to store lithium-ion batteries away from anything flammable.
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The Appliance Batteries Spontaneously Failed Into Thermal Runaway
This is a rapid, uncontrolled chain reaction when internal heat causes the battery to overheat, that can lead to fires, explosions, or toxic gas releases. Because lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy, they can pose a threat if NOT treated properly.
Lithium-ion batteries are used for various devices, cell phones, laptops, tablets, power tools, electric vehicles, and e-bikes and scooters.
Everyday Charging Habits Can Reduce the Risk of Lithium-ion Battery Fires
• Use the cord and charger that came with your device, or one approved by the manufacturer.
• Charge your device on a flat, hard surface, suuch as a table, desk, or bare floor.
• Unplug your device when it's fully charged.
• For tools and rides, charge outside when possible.
• Stop using your device if it feels hot, starts to swell, smells strange, smokes, leaks, or makes popping or hissing sounds.
Learn more about lithium-ion battery safety here.
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Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF