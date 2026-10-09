Richland Fire & Emergency Services was called out to a lithium-ion battery fire earlier this year.

The Fire Was Contained to a Closet in the Residence

Richland Fire & Emergency Services via Facebook Richland Fire & Emergency Services via Facebook

The appliance was a rechargable massage gun. The appliance was NOT plugged in, and was NOT used for months, prior to the fire. Fortunately, the damage was contained to the closet. It could've been much worse for the homeowner, had the fire spread. It's important to store lithium-ion batteries away from anything flammable.

Read More: Attempted Murder Suspect Disappears From Umatilla County Courthouse

Follow Us on Nextdoor

The Appliance Batteries Spontaneously Failed Into Thermal Runaway

This is a rapid, uncontrolled chain reaction when internal heat causes the battery to overheat, that can lead to fires, explosions, or toxic gas releases. Because lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy, they can pose a threat if NOT treated properly.

Lithium-ion batteries are used for various devices, cell phones, laptops, tablets, power tools, electric vehicles, and e-bikes and scooters.

Everyday Charging Habits Can Reduce the Risk of Lithium-ion Battery Fires

• Use the cord and charger that came with your device, or one approved by the manufacturer.

• Charge your device on a flat, hard surface, suuch as a table, desk, or bare floor.

• Unplug your device when it's fully charged.

• For tools and rides, charge outside when possible.

• Stop using your device if it feels hot, starts to swell, smells strange, smokes, leaks, or makes popping or hissing sounds.

Learn more about lithium-ion battery safety here.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born