6 people are dead due to a listeria outbreak linked to pre-cooked pasta meals. 25 others have been hospitalized.

The deaths were reported in Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. One pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 27 people have been sickened and prompted the massive, voluntary recall of pasta produced by Nate's Fine Foods, Inc. The recalled items are pasta salads, frozen meals and other deli items.

Nate’s Fine Foods remains fully committed to consumer safety and to cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other public health agencies as their investigation into the source of a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes continues.

After a test of linguini pasta in a frozen meal by FreshRealm detected Listeria monocytogenes, the company initiated the voluntary recall of more than 245,000 of prepared pasta dishes sold at various grocery stores nationwide.

18 States Are Involved in the Recall of Ready-To-Eat Pasta, Including Washington.

The illnesses were also reported in California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

Several prepared meal products that are sold in the refrigerated and frozen sections intended to be cooked in a microwave were recalled by the following retailers:

• Albertson's

• Kroger

• Trader Joe's

• Walmart

Health Officials Are Urging Consumers to Check Their Freezers for Recalled Products.

Symptoms of Listeriosis usually start within two-weeks after eating contaminated food. Mild symptoms may include a fever, nuscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting diarrhea. More severe symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

If you have any of the recalled items in your refrigerator or freezer, do NOT consume them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. The full list of recalled products can be seen here.

