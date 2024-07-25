Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli-Sliced Meats: What You Need to Know

A nationwide listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meats is party of an ongoing investigation. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak has killed two people, and hospitalized 28 others. The deaths occurred in Illinois and New Jersey. New York has reported the most cases, with 7.

People were affected across 12 states from the Midwest to the East coast.

Listeria monocytogenes is an anerobic bacterium that attacks various organisms that occurs through food consumption. Infection poses a significant risk of fatal consequences. The presence of listeria monocytogenes bacterium can lead to listeriosis. It can cause serious complications Listeriosis can attack the nervous system and cause meningitis. According to the CDC, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.

What are the symptoms of listeria infection?

• Fever

• Flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue, and muscle aches

• Headache

• Stiff neck

• Confusion

• Diarrhea

• Vomiting

• loss of balance

Symptoms usually begin a week to 4 weeks after consuming contaminated food. However, symptoms can begin as early as the same day or up to 70 days later.

The CDC is investigating which types of meat may be contaminated.

16 of 18 people said they ate meats sliced at deli counters-most commonly deli-sliced turkey, ham, and liverwurst.

Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.

If you believe you have symptoms of listeria, and have recently consumed sliced deli meat, the CDC recommends that you contact your health provider.

