Lineage Warehouse Fire Out: Drive-Thru Air Filtration Event Friday
The Lineage Logistics fire is out after burning for 60 days.
The fire which started on April 21st destroyed the Kennewick cold storage warehouse, adjacent to Finley. Crews have been on the scene tearing down and hauling debris away rom the site for several weeks. Lineage officials say cleanup will continue for many more weeks.
Air quality is a major concern of Finley residents and the surrounding area.
The Benton Franklin Health District, WA State Department of Ecology, and WA State Department of Health continue to monitor the air quality. Due to smoke from the fire, the air quality has been poor at times. The BFHD plans to test water in the area for possible toxins and e-coli.
BFHD is hosting an air filtration drive-thru on Friday.
The event starts at 6 pm at River View High School (36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick).
People who live near the fire site are encouraged to stop by for masks, box fans, box fan filters, air purifiers, and air purifier filters.
It is not yet known if or when the Lineage Logistics warehouse will be rebuilt.
Officials say that discussion will take place after cleanup is completed. Employees of the Kennewick warehouse were offered positions at other locations.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF
5 Weirdly Named and Strangely Famous Small Towns in Washington
Gallery Credit: Paul Drake
Live Out Your 'Yellowstone' Fantasy at this Eastern Washington Ranch
Gallery Credit: Paul Drake