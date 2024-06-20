Lineage Warehouse Fire Out: Drive-Thru Air Filtration Event Friday

The Lineage Logistics fire is out after burning for 60 days.

Benton County Fire District #1-Facebook Benton County Fire District #1-Facebook loading...

The fire which started on April 21st destroyed the Kennewick cold storage warehouse, adjacent to Finley. Crews have been on the scene tearing down and hauling debris away rom the site for several weeks. Lineage officials say cleanup will continue for many more weeks.

Benton County Fire District #1-Facebook Benton County Fire District #1-Facebook loading...

Air quality is a major concern of Finley residents and the surrounding area.

The Benton Franklin Health District, WA State Department of Ecology, and WA State Department of Health continue to monitor the air quality. Due to smoke from the fire, the air quality has been poor at times. The BFHD plans to test water in the area for possible toxins and e-coli.

BFHD is hosting an air filtration drive-thru on Friday.

The event starts at 6 pm at River View High School (36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick).

Google Maps-Facebook Google Maps-Facebook loading...

People who live near the fire site are encouraged to stop by for masks, box fans, box fan filters, air purifiers, and air purifier filters.

Get our free mobile app

It is not yet known if or when the Lineage Logistics warehouse will be rebuilt.

Officials say that discussion will take place after cleanup is completed. Employees of the Kennewick warehouse were offered positions at other locations.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

5 Weirdly Named and Strangely Famous Small Towns in Washington Most towns and cities in Washington are named after Native American tribes. Others are named after families or local monuments. Here are five small Washington towns with strange or interesting names and the history behind them. These include the birthplace of United Airlines, murder, and mystery. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake