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It's one more thing to take notice of when walking your best friend. My dog, DJ is my best friend, and I walk him along the Columbia River several times a week. I do NOT allow him to go in the river, ever.

Pet owners need to be made aware of a dangerous disease alert along the west coast. All dogs are at risk of contacting Leptospirosis, regardless of breed and health.

Because of the risk and severity of leptospirosis, experts recommend that all dogs be vaccinated.

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Do NOT Allow Your Pets in the Water Where Disease Warnings Are Posted

Leptospirosis is a disease caused by infection with Leptospira bacteria. These bacteria can be found worldwide in soil and water. There are many strains of Leptospira bacteria that can cause disease, and many mammals are susceptible—including dogs, people, livestock, and certain wildlife.

Signs of Leptospirosis in Dogs

While some dogs have NO signs of infection, some develop severe, life threatening symptoms. The most common signs of Leptospirosis in dogs include:

• loss of appetite

• vomiting

• lethargy

• abdominal pain

• diahrrhea

• jaundice

• dehydration

• drinking or urinating more than usual

• weight loss

• stiffness or muscle pain

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Protecting Your Dog Against Leptospirosis

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, vaccines are available to protect dogs. Leptospirosis is most often spread through the urine of an infected animal. Because of the risk and severity of leptospirosis, experts recommend that all dogs be vaccinated.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman