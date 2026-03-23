PNW Dog Owners Need to Know About Leptospirosis Dangers
It's one more thing to take notice of when walking your best friend. My dog, DJ is my best friend, and I walk him along the Columbia River several times a week. I do NOT allow him to go in the river, ever.
Pet owners need to be made aware of a dangerous disease alert along the west coast. All dogs are at risk of contacting Leptospirosis, regardless of breed and health.
Because of the risk and severity of leptospirosis, experts recommend that all dogs be vaccinated.
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Do NOT Allow Your Pets in the Water Where Disease Warnings Are Posted
Leptospirosis is a disease caused by infection with Leptospira bacteria. These bacteria can be found worldwide in soil and water. There are many strains of Leptospira bacteria that can cause disease, and many mammals are susceptible—including dogs, people, livestock, and certain wildlife.
Signs of Leptospirosis in Dogs
While some dogs have NO signs of infection, some develop severe, life threatening symptoms. The most common signs of Leptospirosis in dogs include:
• loss of appetite
• vomiting
• lethargy
• abdominal pain
• diahrrhea
• jaundice
• dehydration
• drinking or urinating more than usual
• weight loss
• stiffness or muscle pain
Protecting Your Dog Against Leptospirosis
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, vaccines are available to protect dogs. Leptospirosis is most often spread through the urine of an infected animal. Because of the risk and severity of leptospirosis, experts recommend that all dogs be vaccinated.
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