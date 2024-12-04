Charming WA Town Is One of America’s Best Christmas Getaways

Canva Canva loading...

Christmas is almost here, and the state of Washington has a lot of really wonderful events happening. Last weekend, my husband and I traveled to Seattle, and got to experience the Seattle Christmas Market. What a fantastic time!

See Also: Last Sears Store in Washington is Closing for Good

If you love all things Christmas, there's one special town in Washington known for their HUGE Village of Lights Christmastown. Travel + Leisure recently created a list of the 25 most charming towns to visit during the Christmas holiday. According to the publication, Leavenworth makes the list.

leavenworth.com in Washington State-Facebook leavenworth.com in Washington State-Facebook loading...

More than half a million lights go up across town in late November and don't come down until February. You can see them any day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Weekends are often full of holiday activities like gingerbread house displays, caroling, and frequent appearances by Santa.

I've Been to Leavenworth a Few Times, However, NEVER During Christmas

The Village of Lights runs through February 28th. Christmastown festivities run through December 24th. Christmastown at the Gazebo features entertainment all season long with choirs, carolers, and bands. Familes are encouraged to enjoy Christmastown at the Festhalle to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids will love writing letters to Santa and mailing them. Kids can take home holiday crafts, too!

Get our free mobile app

From coast to coast, various towns make the the prestige list of awesome Christmas towns to visit.

The sight of boughs of holly and string lights can warm you even in the coldest temperatures. Everyone wants to spend Christmas in a town like that, seemingly plucked from a Hallmark movie, and there are plenty of them dotted all around the U.S.

6 Magical Winter Experiences to See in the PNW Everyone wants to experience FUN during the holidays. Here are 6 of the best family-fun experiences worth the drive. They're affordable and everyone will have a blast. Pack the essentials to stay warm. Mittens, scarves, boots, and skates (if necessary) will do the trick. Make sure the car has an ice scraper, to be safe. Happy Holidays-enjoy! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz