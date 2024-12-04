Charming WA Town Is One of America’s Best Christmas Getaways
Christmas is almost here, and the state of Washington has a lot of really wonderful events happening. Last weekend, my husband and I traveled to Seattle, and got to experience the Seattle Christmas Market. What a fantastic time!
If you love all things Christmas, there's one special town in Washington known for their HUGE Village of Lights Christmastown. Travel + Leisure recently created a list of the 25 most charming towns to visit during the Christmas holiday. According to the publication, Leavenworth makes the list.
More than half a million lights go up across town in late November and don't come down until February. You can see them any day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Weekends are often full of holiday activities like gingerbread house displays, caroling, and frequent appearances by Santa.
I've Been to Leavenworth a Few Times, However, NEVER During Christmas
The Village of Lights runs through February 28th. Christmastown festivities run through December 24th. Christmastown at the Gazebo features entertainment all season long with choirs, carolers, and bands. Familes are encouraged to enjoy Christmastown at the Festhalle to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids will love writing letters to Santa and mailing them. Kids can take home holiday crafts, too!
From coast to coast, various towns make the the prestige list of awesome Christmas towns to visit.
The sight of boughs of holly and string lights can warm you even in the coldest temperatures. Everyone wants to spend Christmas in a town like that, seemingly plucked from a Hallmark movie, and there are plenty of them dotted all around the U.S.
