Did You Know, It’s Illegal to Mow Your Yard Outside of These Hours in Washington?

I have a friend who mows all the yards in her Kennewick neighborhood. I admire her, because even in triple digit heat, she's mowing everyone's yards. I'm not sure what she gets paid, but it must be worth it. She's been doing it for years. Sometimes, she wears a flashlight on her head, so she can see at night. She waits for the sun to go down, because it's cooler.

Is there a law regarding what time you can mow the lawn in Washington?

Canva Canva loading...

When googling, we're brought to "quiet hours." In Washington state, quiet hours are between 10 pm and 7 am. Various cities have a section in code enforcement regarding noise complaints. According to the City of Snohomish:

No construction or home maintenance noise such as hammering, lawn mowing, or heavy equipment is allowed outside the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

After visiting several lawn mowing services and sites online, MOST agree that lawn mowing before 7 am is considered RUDE. I know I absolutely HATE being woken up by a noisy leaf blower. This happened often in California, on Saturday mornings.

Get our free mobile app

After Googling "Most Noise Ordinances," we found times vary by city. See below:

Most local ordinances include "quiet times." A typical ordinance prohibits loud noises between 11 p.m. and 7 or 8 a.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. or midnight until 8 to 10 a.m. on Sundays and holidays. It is worthwhile to check your local ordinance before making formal complaint so that you can cite the law.

Have you ever called the cops on your neighbor for mowing to late or too early?

13 New Washington State Laws You Need to Know About for 2024 (Updated June 2024)

13 . Concerning paid sick leave for any employee https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?billnumber=5793&year=2024&initiative=False Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz