Latest Update: Multiple Storm Warnings for Snow in WA and OR

Winter in Tri-Cities overall, has been pretty mild so far. I'm not complaining.

Recently, we experienced two dustings in the area. Now, in the higher elevations, it's a different story. In the first dusting, several school districts had two-hour delays. And, some districts chose to close.

Multiple Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect tonight through Friday afternoon across eastern Oregon and far southeast Washington.

Winter Storm Warnings are in Effect from Thursday Night through Friday Afternoon.

4-6 inches of heavy snow is expected for central Oregon, the Northern Blue Mountains and outhern Blue Mountains of Oregon, also, the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.

Driving Conditions Will be Hazardous. People Should Consider Delaying All Travel.

If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.

The Hazardous Conditions Will Impact Friday Morning's Commute.

If you absolutely must travel, the latest Oregon road conditions can be found at TripCheck.com or by calling 5-1-1. In Washington, visit WSDOT.

As always, be prepared. Slow down. Allow extra time to reach your destination safely.

