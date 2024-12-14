Last Sears Store In Washington Closing Doors For Good

The last Sears store in Washington is closing its doors on Sunday, December 15th.

It 's the end of an era. The former retail giant's location at Westfield Southcenter in Tukwila is one of the very last remaining in the country. The store is closing this Sunday, December 15th. There are fewer than 10 Sears stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Sears merged with Kmart in 2005. Kmart closed it's last store in the U.S. in October.

Sears closed up shop in the Tacoma Mall back in 2018.

Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, 2018. The Kennewick Sears at Columbia Center Mall shut its doors in March of 2019.

According to Wikipedia, Sears, Roebuck and Company was founded in 1892 by Richard Warren Sears and Alvah Curtis Roebuck. The company was reincorporated in 1906 by Richard Sears and Julius Rosenwald as a mail ordering catalog company.

From 1973 to 1995, Sears was based in the Sears Tower in Chicago.

Later, Sears was moved and headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. In 2021, Sears announced that it would be selling its Hoffman Estates headquarters complex.

On December 12, 2022, Sears Authorized Hometown Stores, LLC, and affiliated debtor Sears Hometown, Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and on December 26 announced the liquidation of the 115 largely owner-operated Hometown stores.

No one could have predicted the outcome of the retail giant. In the 1980s, Sears was the largest retailer in the United States. As of today, only 9 Sears stores are in existence.

I have fond memories of the candy counter at Sears. That's where I was introduced to Swedish Fish.

