Last Sears Store in Washington Is Closing For Good
Sad news for Sears fans. The very last Sears store in Washington is closing. It's truly the end of an era.
When I read the news, I thought, "no way." Sears is where I purchased my first and only set of jumper cables. I still carry them in my vehicle today. I'm reminded of Sears every morning while making coffee. I have the Vintage Mr. Coffee Limited Edition Sears Roebuck & Co. Advertising Collector Tin.
Who knew? I googled it, and found it on ebay, selling for $15.99. Good to know, although, I'll keep mine for the memories. I don't even know when or how I received it. I do know, the vintage coffee filter tin has been with me for SEVERAL years, through every move.
Where And When Will The Last Sears In Washington State Shut Down?
The last Sears in Washington is located at Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila. The store which opened in 1994, is closing on December 15th. Employees were recently told of the upcoming closure.
Throughout the Tukwila store, closing signs are on display, and advertised sales are showing items at clearance from 20% to 70% off.
I have so many great memories with Sears. Getting Swedish Fish at the Sears candy counter was always a treat. Picking out toys for Christmas from the Sears Catalog and ordering a new winter coat every year was tradition. Sears closing makes me sad.
Sears closed in the Columbia Center Mall in March, 2019. Today, there are only 9 Sears stores remaining. 8 are in the mainland U.S. and one location in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
