Laptops, Tablets, and More at Government Surplus Auction in Richland

If you’ve never explored the Government Surplus Auction site, then you’re in for a real treat. You’ll find everything from tools, toys, cars, trucks, boats, and even retired Blackhawk helicopters. All could be yours…if you’re the highest bidder.

How does the Government Surplus Auction site work?

It’s pretty simple to navigate through the auction site, select a category and start browsing. I like to browse by location and narrow it down to items within driving distance in Washington, Oregon, or Idaho – I suppose if I really want something, I might be willing to drive across the country for it but haven't found that item yet. It turns out that this week, there are some items up for grabs in Richland and if you win the bid online and you can pick it up here in town. Here are a few items up for bid through 11/2.

A Box of Laptops and Tablets

GSAauctions.com GSAauctions.gov loading...

Are you planning to move soon? Bid on these hand trucks.

GSAacutions.com GSAacutions.gov loading...

Get a jump start for spring and bid on these pots for planting.

GSAauctions.com GSAauctions.gov loading...

Need a Rolling Step Ladder? Here it is!

GSAauctions.gov GSAauctions.gov loading...

Hurry, bidding on these items and many others ends on November 2nd. Check out the list and learn how to make a bid at GSAauctions.com.

