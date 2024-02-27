5 Amazing Must Stay Airbnbs on Lake Coeur d’Alene
#1 The Monkey House - Airbnb, Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Rated 5 Start, The Monkey House on Lake Coeur d’Alene is only accessible by boat. You can use your boat or the host will hook you up with theirs.
If you’re looking for seclusion on the lake, this is it. The property is 9 acres! It has an outdoor kitchen with potable water, gas heat, and solar power. If you like to swim, kayak, nap in the hammock, and hike - this is your place!
#2 Large Lakefront Home in Harrison, Idaho
If you’re looking for a home for a large gathering, this home in Harrison on the edge of Lake Coeur d’Alene has it all! It boasts 8400 square feet and has everything a large family gathering needs.
Amazing views from nearly every room, six bedrooms, a hot tub, an elevator, a massive outdoor deck, and a private dock. Stay connected to the world with Starlink Internet.
#3 Luxury Lakefront Estate – Private Beach and Dock
This luxury Lakefront Estate with a private beach and dock is located on the banks of Lake Coeur d’Alene. Rumor has it a few celebrities have homes in this gated community.
Whether it be the views or rumors of celebrities this home is one of the most sought-after Airbnbs every year.
Enjoy over 4000 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an amazing 270-degree view, a 1.5-acre lot, and over 500 feet of beachfront.
#4 Beautiful lakefront Retreat in Neachen Bay, Idaho
This cozy lakefront home sits in Neachen Bay on Lake Coeur d’Alene. It has an oversized deck – perfect for watching the lake and sunsets. The boat dock has a covered slip for your boat (just a 10-minute boat ride from CDA) or you can take your car.
It has a sandy beach with a fire pit and more! Note there are 65 steps leading to the home so access may not be suitable for all guests. This is a beautiful getaway and a popular place to stay on Airbnb.
#5 Large Family Lake Home with Private Beach
Another amazing lakefront home with a private dock on Lake Coeur d’Alene! It’s the perfect getaway for a large family and is just a 15-minute boat ride from CDA, 30 minutes if you’re driving.
There's no need to bring anything – all the recreational equipment is waiting for you – kayaks, paddleboards, a fire pit, and a grill.
The home has 3 beds and 3 baths, plus a lake-level bedroom with a queen, bunks, and futon.
No pets are allowed at this one.
