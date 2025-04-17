Popular Lake in Washington Named the Prettiest in the State

Summer is just around the corner and people are making reservations to spend their much anticipated vacations at their favorite lake.

Growing up in Minnesota, almost every weekend was spent at our family cabin on a pretty popular lake. Ya know, Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 lakes, right? We spent so many hours fishing, water skiing, and swimming in the lake. Most of my Minnesota memories involve fun on many beautiful great lakes.

Which Popular Lake in Washington Was Named the Prettiest in the State?

I'm sure this comes as NO surprise to many, that this particular lake is also the deepest in Washington, and the third deepest in the nation, behind Crater Lake, and Lake Tahoe. Lake Chelan is 50.5 miles of stunning, crystal clear paradise surrounded by beautiful mountains combined with small-town charm. According to Readers Digest:

Near the edge of the Okanagan-Wenatchee National Forest, this gorgeous lake occupies 33,000 acres at the gateway to the lesser-known North Cascades National Park, one of the practically secret national parks absolutely worth visiting. Visitors can sample the beautiful wineries in the region, as well as swim, fish, boat, and kayak Lake Chelan’s piercing blue waters.

All Four Seasons Are Made for FUN at Lake Chelan.

From boating and fishing to hiking, and exploring, there's never a shortage of activities at Lake Chelan. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway or several days. Everyone should experience the beauty of Lake Chelan.

