Visit This Thrilling Old Theme Park Close To Tri-Cities

If I told you the 6th oldest theme park in America was only a short drive from Tri-Cities Washington, would you want to go? No not Silverwood, this park is twice as old as that one!

credit Provost Park Pass credit Provost Park Pass loading...

What Does This Park Have To Offer?

This 95-acre park has over 50 attractions and 10 different roller coasters! One of the roller coasters has the steepest drop in the USA at 107 degrees! Yes, that means it is past straight down! There is also a water park, a pioneer village, and tons of fun for the whole family!

credit Provost Park Pass credit Provost Park Pass loading...

How Long Has The Theme Park Been Open?

It was first opened in 1886 with a bowling alley, target shooting, roller skating, and a large dance pavilion according to the park's website. In 1899 the park opened the first "thrill ride" called Shoot-The-Chutes. It was basically a large slide with boats that slide down into a pool of water below.

credit Provost Park Pass credit Provost Park Pass loading...

What Is The Most Famous Ride There?

In 1921 the park added "The Roller Coaster." I guess they wanted to keep it simple when they named it. According to their website, the "Roller Coaster" is still operating today and is one of the oldest working roller coasters in the world.

credit Provost Park Pass credit Provost Park Pass loading...

Disaster Strikes The Park, Changes Ensue.

The park had another considerable upgrade in 1927, adding the largest filtered swimming pools west of the Mississippi. They claimed the water was so clean it was "fit to drink." Then in 1953, there was a huge fire at the park that damaged multiple attractions including the "Roller Coaster." That caused a major rebuild with new interests and an area called "Kiddieland." So what is this place called and where is it exactly?

Canva-Getty Google maps Canva-Getty Google maps loading...

Where Is This Park, & What Is It Called?

The theme park is called "Lagoon" and it is located at 375 North Lagoon Dr, Farmington, UT 84025. That is just outside of Salt Lake City and only a 9-hour drive from Tri-Cities Washington. In October, the park is only open on weekends and Friday evenings.

credit Provost Park Pass credit Provost Park Pass loading...

Is Lagoon Park Open All Year Around?

The park closes for winter in November but then opens again in March for weekends. The park is open 7 days a week starting the end of May through the end of August. In October they feature "Frightmares" where the entire park is spooky for Halloween and special haunted houses built. Hours are also only Fridays 5 PM – Close - Saturdays 12 PM – Close - Sundays 1 PM – Close.

credit Provost Park Pass credit Provost Park Pass loading...

I Will See You At Lagoon Park Soon!

Have a great time and if you have anymore questions, watch this video below from Provost Park Pass that will answer all of your questions!