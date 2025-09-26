The Lacey Police Department arrested a supect accused of assaulting a bus driver.

Earlier this week, officers responded to a call where a female bus driver reported that two men boarded the bus, and were using inappropriate langusage. The bus driver asked them to watch their language while on the bus.

The Two Males Refused, and Continued Using Foul Language on the Bus.

In response to the situation, the bus driver pulled over, and called a supervisor. As the two males were exiting the bus, one threw a metal water cup at the driver, striking her in the forehead. That action left a visible bump on the woman's head.

As Officers Observed Video of the Incident, They Were Able to Identify the Suspect.

Police officers spent several days checking areas where the suspect was known to spend time. Finally, on Wednesday, officers successfully located the man and took him into custody. The suspect was booked into jail for assault.

In the state of Washington, assaulting a bus driver is classified as assault in the third degree, which is a Class C felony. It's punishable by up to 5 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.

