A tragic collision in Lacey claimed the life of a female pedestrian on Tuesday, and left several others injured.

Lacey Police Officers responded to an accident around 3:26 pm on Tuesday, after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pacific Avenue SE and Carpenter Road SE.

Officers Say a Truck Driven by a Suspected Impaired Driver Crashed Into a Building

Police discovered that the truck had first struck a vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby 7-Eleven. Investigators say the driver then attempted to flee the scene, driving onto Pacific Avenue where he collided with two additional vehicles before crashing into the Reserve at Lacey building.

READ MORE: Tragic Collision Claims Life of 17-Year Old E-Bike Rider in Pasco

The DUI Driver Then Struck a Woman on the Sidewalk

During the incident, the truck struck a woman standing on the sidewalk outside the building. Emergency crews from Lacey Fire District Three immediately rendered aid, but the woman later died from her injuries at the scene.

Two other individuals, along with the suspect, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Authorities said the driver admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day. An 8-year-old child was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash but was not physically injured.

After receiving medical clearance, the suspect was booked into Thurston County Jail on charges including Hit and Run, Reckless Endangerment, and Vehicular Homicide.

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