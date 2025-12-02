A careless bank robber was arrested after Police say he made a series of mistakes along the way.

According to the Lacey Police Department, on Friday, November 28th, the robber passed a note to a teller at Key Bank on Martin Way. In the note, the robber said he had weapons and demanded money. The suspect then fled in his vehicle and an undetermined amount of cash.

After Investigation, Lacey Police Uncovered a Series of Blunders Made by the Suspect.

Patrol Officers with the Lacey Police Department interviewed several bank staff, and reviewed surveillance footage. After watching video, Police determined that the suspect's getaway vehicle was stolen from a local car dealership.

The Suspect Had Asked the Dealership to Take a Test Drive, and NEVER Returned.

This is where the bank robber slipped up. The careless suspect left a copy his drivers license at the dealership, so he could take the vehicle for a test drive. Ooops!

Now that Police were able to identify him, it was learned that he had several arrests for robbery, eluding and assault. Officers went by his address and did not locate him there, so they began reaching out to other agencies in the area in search of him.

Police Learned the Stolen Vehicle Was Located in a Casino Parking Garage.

And, that's not all. It turns out the suspect was responsible for MULTIPLE robberies in King County. A search warrant was granted for the vehicle, and several items were found linking the suspect to other robberies.

The genius bank robber was booked into jail for robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Meanwhile, the investigation of those multiple robberies continues.

