Complete List of Kohl’s Closures: Are Any in Washington State?

By now, I'm sure you've read the news about Kohl's closing several stores. I'm a HUGE fan of Kohl's. So much so, I once took a part-time job with the store. I live for Kohl's Cash, which reminds me, I still have $10 to use for my birthday. What's the future for Kohl's in Washington?

Alabama - Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas - Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California -

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado - Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia - Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho - Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois -

Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts - Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey - East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio -

Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon - Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania - Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas - North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah - Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia -

Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.

Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz

The last day of business for most of the above stores is March 29th.

You'll notice that NO Kohl's stores in Washington State are listed.

Kohl's Slashes Second Quater Earnings Outlook Getty Images loading...

For now, you can still shop at any of the 21 stores in Washington. According to a statement:

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

