KnockerBall Tri-Cities Family Fun Zone Now Open in Pasco

How exciting! Have you heard the great news? KnockerBall Tri-Cities Family Fun Zone is NOW officially open in Pasco.

This business has been in the works for quite some time for owners Jasen and Nellie Hinshaw, and Rudy and Rachel Garcia. What began as KnockerBall Tri-Cities and More in 2017 with just a few inflatable KnockerBalls, has grown!

KnockerBall Tri-Cities LLC-Facebook KnockerBall Tri-Cities LLC-Facebook loading...

Located at 8425 Chapel Hill Boulevard in Pasco, the Soft Opening is This Weekend.

• Friday, March 7th from 5 pm to 10 pm

• Saturday, March 8th from 12 pm to 10 pm

• Sunday, March 9th from 12 pm to 8 pm

What's All Inside the Fun KnockerBall Tri-Cities Family Fun Zone?

• Extreme bumper cars

• Knockerball

• Claw machines

• Boxer machine

• Pinball machines

• Virtual reality simulators

• Toddler corner

• Food

• Ice Cream

• Candy

• Energy drinks & more

KnockerBall Tricities LLC-Facebook KnockerBall Tricities LLC-Facebook loading...

Are There Size Requirements for the Extreme Bumper Cars?

Yes. Participants must be at least 36" tall for the spinning cars and 48" tall for the flip cars. There is a weight limit of 350 lbs.

KnockerBall Tri-Cities Family Fun Zone Facebook KnockerBall Tri-Cities Family Fun Zone Facebook loading...

What Does It Cost to Play at KnockerBall Tri-Cities Family Fun Zone?

There are games for just $1 and the highest you'll pay for a game or experience is $10.

And, that's not all KnockerBall Tri-Cities Family Fun Zone has to offer. Other games are arriving soon, including air hockey, basketball, racing, and hunting games. A kiddie-ride is also on the way.

KnockerBallTri-Cities LLC-Facebook KnockerBallTri-Cities LLC-Facebook loading...

KnockerBall Tri-Cities is the areas leading source for party rental needs in Tri-Cities. They handle school events, corporate events birthday parties, church events, and more.

