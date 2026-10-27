The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has launched a website explaining how automated license plate reading cameras work.

The website shows which agencies are sharing information with the Sheriff's Office.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Say ALPR Cameras Are Effective in Fighting Crime

Kittitas County WA SO uses Flock Safety technology to capture objective evidence without compromising on individual privacy. Kittitas County WA SO utilizes retroactive search to solve crimes after they've occurred. Additionally, Kittitas County WA SO utilizes real time alerting of hotlist vehicles to capture wanted criminals.

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The Sheriff's Office says that after more than a year of using ALPR technology,they've seen the public safety benefits confirmed. Crimes have been solved and offenders are held accountable.

The ALPR Transparency Page Provides:

• Information about the types of searches the system supports and the purposes for which searches are allowed.

• A current list of agencies we share information with. Each is a Washington law enforcement agency subject to the same strict state laws regarding ALPRs.

• A downloadable audit showing the dates, times, and recorded purposes of recent searches of our ALPR system.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office encourages you to share concerns by emailing them at sheriff.office@co.kittitas.wa.us.

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