Cops Catch Brazen Shoplifter Leaving WA Store

Kitsap Sheriff via X

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office stopped a suspected shoplifter red handed.

It happened Thursday afternoon, as the man was leaving a Target store in Silverdale, with a full cart of merchandise.

The Man Is Accused of Stealing From the Store Several Times in the Past

It's believed the man has taken items from the store 4 times in the last 5 months totaling more than $1,600.

Stealing $1,600 Would Be Treated as a Felony Instead of a Misdemeanor

In Washington state, when someone steals more than $750 but less than $5,000, it's considered Theft in the Second Degree, which is a Class C felony.

A Class C felony is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.  Possible restitution may also be paid to the retailer.

Beyond criminal charges, Washington law allows for merchants to pursue civil liability against an adult shoplifter, including:

• Retail value of the stolen items
• Civil penalties (an additional amount set by statute)
• Reasonable attorney's fees and court costs

The 43-year old Bremerton man was arrested and taken into custody. Finally, teamwork has paid off.

