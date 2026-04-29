Two people were arrested Sunday night after Police successfully used a PIT maneuver to disable a fleeing pickup truck.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputies executed a Precision Intervention Technique to end a lengthy chase. The pursuit traveled across three counties, involving several law enforcement agencies.

The Pursuit Ended Just Before Midnight Near Kingston

After the truck became disabled, Police Officers made their move. The disobedient male driver was confronted by officers and refused commands to exit the pickup truck. Finally, he cooperated.

Read More: Deputies and WSP Respond to Driver Caught Asleep Behind the Wheel

The Lengthy Pursuit and Chase Began Earlier Involving Two Vehicles

What started started out as a two-vehicle pursuit in Port Angeles, for a possible DUI, and hit-and-run incident turned into much more. Officers from Port Angeles, Sequim, Washington State Patrol, the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, and Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies were all involved.

Spike Strips Disabled One of the Vehicles, Causing the Driver to Get Into the Truck

When all was said and done, after the truck came to rest on the side of the roadway, a man and woman were taken into custody. Both the driver, a 29-year old Bremerton man, and a 22-year old Port Orchard female admitted to using fentanyl.

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Both were arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

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