A roll-over accident in a parking lot has a driver in jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The SUV Was Found on Its Side in a Parking Lot on Silverdale Way NW

It happened Sunday, just before 8 pm. Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an overturned SUV. Several people called to report the incident to law enforcement. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office:

The driver told Deputies he was exiting the parking lot when he accidentally kept pressing the gas pedal, losing control of the vehicle and rolling it. Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured in the incident.

No One Was Injured in the Roll-Over Incident

Just looking at the above image makes me grateful that no one was injured in this incident.

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The driver of the SUV was a 22-year old male from Port Townshend. He voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test, which deemed the suspect DUI.

The Blood Alcohol Concentration Was More Than Twice the Legal Limit of .08%

The suspect was booked into the Kistsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

For a first-time DUI offense in WA, the minimum penalty is typically 24-hours in jail, with the possibility of up to 364 days.

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