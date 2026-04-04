Several people were arrested recently on a rural property in Kitsap County .

Law enforcement took action on Thursday, after surveiling the area in the 1100 block of Nebraska Street in unincorporated Port Orchard.

10 People Were Arrested for Various Offenses

After a lengthy investigation into alleged criminal activity at a number of dwellings at the site, Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputies, SWAT, and ProAct teams served search warrants.

Alleged Illegal Activity Was Being Investigated by Law Enforcement

On the property, in addition to houses, there were sheds, RVs, multiple vehicles, tents, and portable storage units that people were using as dwellings. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office:

The arrests were all for outstanding warrants from Kitsap and Jefferson counties, as well as warrants issued by the Department of Corrections.

The Bremerton and Poulsbo Police Departments assisted with the warrant service in the sting operation.

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While detailed charges haven't yet been released, or names of the arrested suspects, community reports strongly suggest that the investigation into the 'problem property' was related to suspected drug activity. It's unknown if any weapons or narcotics were seized at the site.

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The investigation of the Port Orchard site remains ongoing.

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