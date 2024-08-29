Popular Portland Burger Chain Expanding to Washington

Have you Heard the great news? Killer Burger is expanding in Washington State.

An agreement with Cascade Dining will have 6 new burger joints operating in the South Puget Sound region. Over the next 5 years, Killer Burger restaurants will be operating in Puyallup, Tacoma, and Olympia. In addition to Cascade Dining's first Killer Burger in Salem, OR, this new deal doubles their original agreement to 12 restaurants across WA, OR, and ID. According to Killerburger.com:

Killer Burger Facebook Killer Burger Facebook loading...

Founded in Portland in September 2010, Killer Burger has made its mark with its meticulously crafted and award-winning burgers that redefine the true American burger to the modern world. Each mouthwatering ingredient is layered on top of a perfectly seared patty to make each bite a knockout moment that leaves you speechless. We believe that food has a heart and soul. Our passion is creating an oasis experience for everyone that walks through our doors by striving to perfect the art of our burger tech with ingredients that meet a fresh flavor profile.

The chain has been named "Best Burger" in several markets for 7 consecutive years.

Killer Burger-Facebook Killer Burger-Facebook loading...

Killer Burger is known for the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger and is dedicated to delivering the ultimate burger experience. All burgers are served with bacon. Chicken sandwiches are also available and a variety of dipping sauces are available too.

While 6 more Killer Burger locations are planned for the South Puget Sound region, there's no word about when or if the popular burger chain will make an appearance in Eastern Washington. As of today, there's a Killer Burger located in Spokane Valley, WA, and a location in Hayden, ID.

