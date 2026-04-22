Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help to find a wanted suspect.

42-year old Kevin Carpenter is wanted on a DOC Escape Community Custody warrant. Carpenter is described as 5'10", weighing about 180 pounds.

The original charges against Kevin Carpenter include:

• Domestic Assault

• Order Violation

• Animal Cruelty 1st Degree

If you see this individual, please call dispatch at 509-628-0333 right away so officers can respond and take him into custody. You can also submit anonymous tips at kpdtips.com.

This Criminal Needs to Be Found and Bought to Justice

First-Degree Animal Cruelty is a Class C Felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

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In Washington State, a domestic violence order violation means someone has disobeyed a court-issued protection order to protect another person. A first time violation is usually charged as a gross misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

If the person has prior violations, it can be charged as a FELONY, which can lead to prison time.

If you know where Kevin Carpenter is, call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333.

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