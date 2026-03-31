Kent Police Officers and first responders saved a man from a burning vehicle in Kent.

The incident happened last Saturday night, as Police were patrolling downtown. Dispatch reported a Safeway manager was being assaulted.

The Suspect Fled the Scene in a Honda

Police pursued the suspect as he misjudged a turn and drove through a chain-link fence down an embankment.

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Police Officers jumped out of their cruisers and saw a fire starting under the suspect's hood.

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Taking Fire Extinguishers From Their Vehicles They Descended Into the Ravine

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Several officers had scrapes and bruises from climbing down into the ravine. Their quick actions, teamwork, and calm heads probably saved the life of the suspect

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As Officers were putting out the fire, others tried to get the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect was in and out of consciousness and could not exit the vehicle on his own.

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Puget Sound Fire responded and cut the suspect, a 39-year-old Kent man, from the vehicle. Medics were on scene as well and the suspect was unconscious but breathing when contacted. They pulled him up the hill in a gurney and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

As the suspect was being treated, it was obvious he was under the influence of alcohol. A warrant was issued to determine his blood alcohol level.

Police say the suspect attempted to purchase beer at the Safeway, however, because he appeared intoxicated, they refused to sell it to him. The suspectt became irate and agressive. That's when he fled, and led police on a chase.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including, DUI, Eluding, and charges relating to assaulting the Safeway manager, and attempting to steal alcohol.

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